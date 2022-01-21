Upgraded charge in Saskatoon double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man is facing a new murder charge after another man died from his injuries following an incident in Saskatoon.

Phoenix Checkosis, 21, died in hospital on Thursday.

Checkosis was one of two people found injured in a residence in the 400 block of Avenue B North on Wednesday.

Kira Opoonechaw, 19, died on Wednesday after being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Saskatoon police have not released causes of death.

They are Saskatoon’s first two homicides of 2022.

Sebastian Sanderson, 20, was arrested near the scene and was originally charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police said he is facing a second count of second-degree murder and remains in custody.

The victims and the suspect were known to each other and the incident was not random in nature, police added.