Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Upgraded charge in Saskatoon double homicide

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 12:15 pm
A second person has died after two people were found at a residence with life-threatening injuries, Saskatoon police said. View image in full screen
A second person has died after two people were found at a residence with life-threatening injuries, Saskatoon police said. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A 20-year-old man is facing a new murder charge after another man died from his injuries following an incident in Saskatoon.

Phoenix Checkosis, 21, died in hospital on Thursday.

Checkosis was one of two people found injured in a residence in the 400 block of Avenue B North on Wednesday.

Read more: Woman dead, man in custody in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2022

Kira Opoonechaw, 19, died on Wednesday after being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Saskatoon police have not released causes of death.

Trending Stories

They are Saskatoon’s first two homicides of 2022.

Sebastian Sanderson, 20, was arrested near the scene and was originally charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he is facing a second count of second-degree murder and remains in custody.

The victims and the suspect were known to each other and the incident was not random in nature, police added.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating Main Street homicide, city’s first of 2022' Winnipeg police investigating Main Street homicide, city’s first of 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagHomicide tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSecond Degree Murder tagSaskatoon Homicide tagAvenue B North tagAvenue B North Saskatoon tagAvenue B North Death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers