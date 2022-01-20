Menu

Crime

Woman dead, man in custody in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2022

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 9:53 am
Two people, a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, were found at a residence with life-threatening injuries, Saskatoon police said. View image in full screen
Two people, a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, were found at a residence with life-threatening injuries, Saskatoon police said. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Charges are pending against a 20-year-old man after a woman died in a Saskatoon hospital.

Officers found two people with life-threatening injuries, a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, when Saskatoon police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Avenue B North at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Weyburn, Sask. man facing charges after RCMP seize 3D-printed firearms

Both individuals were rushed to hospital by paramedics, and the woman died from her injuries. The man is in critical condition.

It is Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2022.

The name of the victim is not being released at the request of her family, police said.

Read more: Saskatchewan teen faces first-degree murder charge in connection with Air Ronge woman’s death

The 20-year-old man was arrested near the scene and is facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday morning.

Police said the victims and suspect are known to each other and the incident is not random in nature.

