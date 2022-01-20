Woman dead, man in custody in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are pending against a 20-year-old man after a woman died in a Saskatoon hospital.

Officers found two people with life-threatening injuries, a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, when Saskatoon police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Avenue B North at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Both individuals were rushed to hospital by paramedics, and the woman died from her injuries. The man is in critical condition.

It is Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2022.

The name of the victim is not being released at the request of her family, police said.

The 20-year-old man was arrested near the scene and is facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday morning.

Police said the victims and suspect are known to each other and the incident is not random in nature.