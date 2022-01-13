Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan teen faces first-degree murder charge in connection with Air Ronge woman’s death

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 6:20 pm
Saskatchewan teen faces first-degree murder charge in connection with Air Ronge woman’s death - image View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit have arrested a teen and charged him with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Jennifer Hendry of Air Ronge, Sask.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP investigate homicide of woman in Air Ronge

At this time, investigators do not believe the accused and victim knew each other.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also facing a robbery charge.

He has appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court and has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 27.

The teen is from the La Ronge RCMP detachment area.

Read more: Pelican Narrows RCMP seek public assistance locating wanted man

“Information received from community members was pivotal to this investigation,” said Insp. Joshua Graham of the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit.

“This incident has left Jennifer’s loved ones — and the Air Ronge area — grieving. We’re grateful the community was willing to assist our investigators, who have been working tirelessly on this case and have now arrested and charged the person believed to be responsible.”

An individual who appeared in a photo and video released by RCMP on Monday to assist in the investigation has been identified.

Click to play video: 'Rural, urban municipality associations support Rural Crime Watch group' Rural, urban municipality associations support Rural Crime Watch group
Rural, urban municipality associations support Rural Crime Watch group – Nov 24, 2021
