Saskatchewan teen faces first-degree murder charge in connection with Air Ronge woman’s death

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit have arrested a teen and charged him with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Jennifer Hendry of Air Ronge, Sask.

At this time, investigators do not believe the accused and victim knew each other.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also facing a robbery charge.

He has appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court and has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 27.

The teen is from the La Ronge RCMP detachment area.

“Information received from community members was pivotal to this investigation,” said Insp. Joshua Graham of the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit.

“This incident has left Jennifer’s loved ones — and the Air Ronge area — grieving. We’re grateful the community was willing to assist our investigators, who have been working tirelessly on this case and have now arrested and charged the person believed to be responsible.”

An individual who appeared in a photo and video released by RCMP on Monday to assist in the investigation has been identified.

