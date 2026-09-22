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Crime

Halifax man charged for alleged hate-motivated threats against youth

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 22, 2026 10:58 am
1 min read
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. View image in full screen
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. SAK
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A 21-year-old Halifax man is facing charges related to threats, harassment and dangerous driving in what RCMP describe as a case of “hate-motivated threats toward a youth.”

Halifax RCMP say they received a report that a youth was in a parked vehicle on Midnight Run in Middle Sackville on the evening of Sept. 16, when “a man approached and attempted to remove the youth from the car.”

“When the vehicle left the area, the man followed, driving dangerously while continuing to make threats toward the youth during a cellphone conversation with the driver,” RCMP wrote in a Tuesday news release.

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“Through the investigation, officers determined the man’s actions were hate-motivated.”

Click to play video: 'Hate crimes on the rise in Halifax according to data'
Hate crimes on the rise in Halifax according to data

Police say they arrested the 21-year-old man at the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment on Sept. 18. He has been released on conditions after an initial court date.

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He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Oct. 22.

RCMP add that they take all reports of hate crimes seriously and encourage people to report any such behaviour to their local police.

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