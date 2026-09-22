Man accused of threatening youth outside Winnipeg mosque

A man has been charged after police say he made threatening gestures at youth outside a mosque in Winnipeg.
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) responded to Winnipeg Islamic Centre Masjid Bilal on Warnock Street at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.
Several youth were outside the centre when a 48-year-old man made threatening gestures towards them, prompting the youth to inform a staff member, Winnipeg police said in a news release.
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When staff went outside to speak with the man, he “continued the threatening behaviour,” according to police. After receiving a call from staff, police arrested the man roughly 30 minutes later, a few blocks away on Logan Avenue.
He has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and was detained in custody.
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In a statement shared on social media Monday, the Manitoba Islamic Association said it is standing in “unwavering solidarity” with the mosque after Saturday’s events.
“No child or family should ever experience fear, intimidation, or hatred in a place of learning, worship, and community. We unequivocally condemn this act of hostility and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Masjid Bilial, its leadership and the families affected,” the statement reads.
“We call on Winnipeggers to reject Islamophobia, bigotry, and intimidation in all forms.”
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