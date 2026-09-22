Man accused of threatening youth outside Winnipeg mosque

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A man has been charged after police say he made threatening gestures at youth outside a mosque in Winnipeg.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) responded to Winnipeg Islamic Centre Masjid Bilal on Warnock Street at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

Several youth were outside the centre when a 48-year-old man made threatening gestures towards them, prompting the youth to inform a staff member, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

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When staff went outside to speak with the man, he “continued the threatening behaviour,” according to police. After receiving a call from staff, police arrested the man roughly 30 minutes later, a few blocks away on Logan Avenue.

He has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and was detained in custody.

In a statement shared on social media Monday, the Manitoba Islamic Association said it is standing in “unwavering solidarity” with the mosque after Saturday’s events.

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“No child or family should ever experience fear, intimidation, or hatred in a place of learning, worship, and community. We unequivocally condemn this act of hostility and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Masjid Bilial, its leadership and the families affected,” the statement reads.

“We call on Winnipeggers to reject Islamophobia, bigotry, and intimidation in all forms.”