Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of threatening youth outside Winnipeg mosque

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 22, 2026 12:20 pm
1 min read
A 48-year-old man is facing a charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after reportedly threatening a group of children, police said. View image in full screen
A 48-year-old man is facing a charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after reportedly threatening a group of children, police said. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has been charged after police say he made threatening gestures at youth outside a mosque in Winnipeg.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) responded to Winnipeg Islamic Centre Masjid Bilal on Warnock Street at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

Several youth were outside the centre when a 48-year-old man made threatening gestures towards them, prompting the youth to inform a staff member, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When staff went outside to speak with the man, he “continued the threatening behaviour,” according to police.  After receiving a call from staff, police arrested the man roughly 30 minutes later, a few blocks away on Logan Avenue.

He has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and was detained in custody.

In a statement shared on social media Monday, the Manitoba Islamic Association said it is standing in “unwavering solidarity” with the mosque after Saturday’s events.

Story continues below advertisement

“No child or family should ever experience fear, intimidation, or hatred in a place of learning, worship, and community. We unequivocally condemn this act of hostility and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Masjid Bilial, its leadership and the families affected,” the statement reads.

“We call on Winnipeggers to reject Islamophobia, bigotry, and intimidation in all forms.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices