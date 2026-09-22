Wrong turn leads CBSA to catch kidnappers of Ontario teen: police

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A wrong turn onto a bridge in Sault Ste. Marie has led to two men being arrested and charged with kidnapping.

The two men, a 40-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie and a 29-year-old from Sudbury, picked up a 15-year-old on Sept. 19 who was allegedly not allowed to leave the vehicle, police said.

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Investigators said the men were driving the victim to a hotel when they made a wrong turn onto the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.

On trying to re-enter Canada, police said Canada Border Services Agency officers intercepted and detained them at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 19 for suspected kidnapping after observing the 15-year-old in the vehicle.

Both men have since been taken into custody by Sault Ste. Marie police. They face kidnapping charges and remain in custody pending a bail hearing.