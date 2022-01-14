Weyburn, Sask. man facing charges after RCMP seize 3D-printed firearms

Send this page to someone via email

A Weyburn, Sask. man is facing eight charges after RCMP officers seized a number of firearms, including two that were 3D-printed.

According to a Saskatchewan RCMP release, the crime reduction team executed a search warrant on Nov. 21, 2021 at a home on 4th Avenue in Weyburn in relation to an ongoing investigation.

During the search, officers found and seized the firearms.

On Tuesday, crime reduction team officers arrested Justin McMahon in relation to this investigation.

McMahon, 26, is facing the following charges:

One count, manufacture a restricted weapon knowing not authorized to do so

One count, manufacture a prohibited weapon knowing not authorized to do so

One count, possess a restricted weapon together with readily accessible ammunition capable of being discharged in the said firearm and was not the holder of a registration certificate for said firearm

One count, possess a prohibited weapon together with readily accessible ammunition capable of being discharged in the said firearm and was not the holder of a registration certificate for said firearm

One count, possess a restricted weapon without being the holder of a registration certificate for the firearm

One count, possess a prohibited weapon without being the holder of a registration certificate for the firearm

Two counts, possess a prohibited device without being the holder of a licence under which he may possess it

Unless someone has a proper firearms business licence, it is illegal to manufacture a firearm, Staff Sgt. Scott Lambie with the crime reduction team said.

“Illegal firearms can present risk to community safety and the Saskatchewan RCMP is committed to removing them from the street. Illegally-manufactured guns are of extra concern because they have no serial number and thus can’t be traced if used in a crime,” Lambie added.

Weyburn Police Service, the Canada Border Services Agency and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team helped with this investigation.

McMahon is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Weyburn Provincial Court on March 8.

