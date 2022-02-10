Regina police constable charged with 6 driving offences

Send this page to someone via email

A constable with the Regina Police Service (RPS) is facing six charges of operating a vehicle while prohibited and has been relieved of his duties for 30 days.

According to a press release from RPS, Const. Scott Shane Ash, 38, was charged after an investigation by RPS in consultation with the Crown.

RPS added these matters have not been proven in court but provided some background into the investigation.

On Aug. 19, 2021, an RPS vehicle equipped with an ALPR (Automated License Plate Reader) emitted an alarm, signalling a suspended driver when it passed by a parked vehicle which was later identified as Ash’s personal vehicle.

RPS alleges the investigation that followed confirmed Ash was a prohibited driver and also alleges that Ash operated police vehicles as an RPS constable on at least six occasions between July 14, 2021, and Aug. 26, 2021.

“The (RPS) was not aware Ash’s license was suspended on July 14 due to unpaid fines,” the release stated.

RPS also learned during their investigation that Ash was only permitted to operate a vehicle with an ignition interlock device, due to a guilty plea to an impaired driving charge from August 2019.

RPS chief Evan Bray ordered Ash relieved from duty for 30 days. There will also be an administrative investigation in accordance with provisions of The Police Act, 1990 conducted by the professional standards unit of the RPS.

The administrative investigation will only conclude after the criminal matters have been dealt with, RPS says.

Ash is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges in provincial court on March 24.

Chief Bray is expected to address the media on Thursday afternoon.

More to come.