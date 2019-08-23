Regina police member charged with impaired driving: police

A member of the Regina Police Service has been charged with impaired driving, after allegedly being involved in a hit and run on Aug. 21.

Regina police say 35-year-old Scott Ash, a constable with nine years of service, was involved in a collision with another vehicle in the area of Lewvan Drive and Harbour Landing Drive at about 10 p.m. that night.

He is charged with failing to remain on scene of the collision.

Police were dispatched to the area and conducted an investigation which led to his arrest.

Ash was not on duty at the time of the incident.

He’s facing three charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance, and exceeding .08.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave for the immediate future, according to police, and an administrative investigation of this incident is being conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Regina Police Service.

The investigation will not conclude until all criminal matters have been dealt with.

Ash will make his first court appearance on the charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10.