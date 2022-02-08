SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 2,254 people in hospital, 474 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 10:14 am
Click to play video: 'Has the pandemic reached an ‘endemic’ stage?' Has the pandemic reached an ‘endemic’ stage?
WATCH ABOVE: Some experts say Ontario is moving into the 'endemic' phase, while others staunchly disagree. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch explores the issue further, as well as other COVID headlines.

Ontario is reporting 2,254 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 474 in intensive care units.

This is up by 99 hospitalizations but a decrease of 12 in ICUs since the previous day. Last Tuesday, there were 3,091 hospitalizations with 568 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,254 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 474 people in ICUs with the virus, around 82 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while around 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Read more: Ontario’s ‘Go-Vaxx’ mobile COVID vaccination clinics now accepting walk-ins

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,092 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,058,241.

Of the 2,092 new cases recorded, the data showed 362 were unvaccinated people, 92 were partially vaccinated people, 1,402 were fully vaccinated people. For 236 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,878 as 42 more virus-related deaths were added. The deaths were from the past 26 days, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

“Of these, three deaths occurred on Feb. 7, 10 deaths occurred on Feb. 6 and 15 deaths occurred on Feb. 5, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

There are a total of 1,014,285 recoveries, which is around 95 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,407 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 51.2 per cent — more than 6.6 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.5 per cent with 24.2 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 39,608 doses in the last day.

The government said 15,788 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 9,141 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 14.2 per cent.

