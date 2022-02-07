Ontario’s ‘Go-Vaxx’ mobile COVID vaccination clinics now accepting walk-ins

Send this page to someone via email

The “Go-Vaxx” mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now accepting walk-ins as they continue to travel to different parts of Ontario delivering shots.

In a statement on Monday, the province announced that both appointments and walk-ins will now be accepted for those looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the buses.

Currently, there are six Go-Vaxx buses operating, with two more expected to be up and running by the end of the month. Each bus can administer up to 300 Pfizer vaccines per day, the government said.

The clinics are a partnership between Metrolinx, public health units, and the province.

The government said the buses have administered more than 42,000 doses at more than 440 clinics since they began operating in August.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the goal of the mobile clinics is to make it “easy and convenient” for people to get a vaccine, with the buses travelling to various locations including shopping malls, sporting events, congregate care settings, and cultural communities.

“The buses have played an integral role in our efforts to accelerate the booster shot distribution, as well as continuing to deliver first, second and paediatric doses,” Jones said.

The schedule for the mobile clinics can be found on the Ontario government website.

Those looking to book an appointment at one of the clinics can do so on the province’s vaccine booking portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.