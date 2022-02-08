Regina restaurant says ‘moral support’ boosts recovery after front window smashed

Send this page to someone via email

As the food industry struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Regina restaurant owner found out Monday morning things couldn’t have gotten worse.

Aimee Schulhauser said she felt like she had reached rock bottom, literally.

“To have something like this was disheartening (and) depressing,” she said.

When employees of the Tangerine restaurant on 14th avenue showed up for work on Monday morning, they found an enormous boulder smashed right through the front window.

Schulhauser said this couldn’t have come at a worse time as she described business in January as the “worst month” she’d ever seen.

“It’s very alarming. We have incidents in this neighbourhood here and there, but when it happens directly to you, it really makes an impact,” she said. “It’s something we have to put in the accounting system and find ways to pay.”

Schulhauser posted the photo of the smashed window on social media. Her friends and customers reacted immediately and created a GoFundMe page with $1,300 raised so far of a goal of $1,000 for repairs.

“It’s more the moral support from the community,” Schulhauser said.

“People ask me, ‘What can I do? We don’t want to see you go anywhere. What can we do to help?’ That just totally turned everything around.”

Schulhauser isn’t worried about the neighbourhood and she doesn’t think this is any kind of a trend. She did file a report with the Regina Police Service and at this point, there are no suspects.

