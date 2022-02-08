Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Regina restaurant says ‘moral support’ boosts recovery after front window smashed

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 10:03 am
Friends and customers helped a Regina business owner raise funds to repair a broken window that was done to their property. View image in full screen
Friends and customers helped a Regina business owner raise funds to repair a broken window that was done to their property. Global Regina still

As the food industry struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Regina restaurant owner found out Monday morning things couldn’t have gotten worse.

Aimee Schulhauser said she felt like she had reached rock bottom, literally.

Read more: Charges laid after a string of graffiti on Regina businesses

“To have something like this was disheartening (and) depressing,” she said.

When employees of the Tangerine restaurant on 14th avenue showed up for work on Monday morning, they found an enormous boulder smashed right through the front window.

Schulhauser said this couldn’t have come at a worse time as she described business in January as the “worst month” she’d ever seen.

“It’s very alarming. We have incidents in this neighbourhood here and there, but when it happens directly to you, it really makes an impact,” she said. “It’s something we have to put in the accounting system and find ways to pay.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lineups long at Regina doughnut shop after racist graffiti and vandalism

Schulhauser posted the photo of the smashed window on social media. Her friends and customers reacted immediately and created a GoFundMe page with $1,300 raised so far of a goal of $1,000 for repairs.

“It’s more the moral support from the community,” Schulhauser said.

“People ask me, ‘What can I do? We don’t want to see you go anywhere. What can we do to help?’ That just totally turned everything around.”

Schulhauser isn’t worried about the neighbourhood and she doesn’t think this is any kind of a trend. She did file a report with the Regina Police Service and at this point, there are no suspects.

Click to play video: 'Regina community comes together to support local Country Corner Donuts after racist graffiti incident' Regina community comes together to support local Country Corner Donuts after racist graffiti incident
Regina community comes together to support local Country Corner Donuts after racist graffiti incident – Dec 6, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagSaskatchewan News tagRegina News tagVandalism tagSaskatchewan COVID tagFood Industry tagregina business tagTangerine restaurant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers