Charges laid after a string of graffiti on Regina businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Police laid charges against a Regina man following an investigation into a string of mischief incidents involving graffiti on businesses in the downtown and Warehouse District late last year.

Police say they were called to investigate five separate incidents in November and early December 2021.

The first three incidents occurred on Nov. 5 in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue, 1800 block of Hamilton Street and 2000 block of Broad Street. Police reported the fourth one took place on Nov. 29 in the 1400 block of Broad Street. The most recent incident happened at a business in the 1800 block of 11th Avenue on Dec. 10.

Read more: Lineups long at Regina doughnut shop after racist graffiti and vandalism

Police say as a result of this investigation, 46-year-old Anthony John Barry is charged with five counts of mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

This came as great news for the owner of Country Corner Donuts, one of the businesses targeted with graffiti.

“It makes me feel more (safe) now and more relaxed,” said Vuong Pham.

On the morning of Nov. 29, Pham showed up to work to see three windows covered in racist graffiti and hateful messages.

It bothered Pham but when people in the community came to support him and his business, it was overwhelming.

Since then, business has been booming for Country Corner Donuts. When asked if he would forgive the suspect, he said, “Yes, 100 per cent.”

Read more: Quality of tips for Regina Crime Stoppers trumps quantity in 2021

“Everybody has a moment — a bad moment or a good moment, but that’s a moment,” he said. “The past is the past and now everyone is together.”

Proud supporter and customer of Country Corner Donuts Christine Ratch was in disbelief when she first learned of the graffiti done to the shop.

“Why they targeted him is beyond me but it’s totally not a reflection of the people that live in this community,” said Ratch. “I think it was very nice of people to support him the way they did. And you almost expect it. He’s a very well-liked person. He’s a very caring person and he works very hard.”

Story continues below advertisement

Barry will make his first appearance in Regina provincial court on Feb. 14.

1:50 Regina community comes together to support local Country Corner Donuts after racist graffiti incident Regina community comes together to support local Country Corner Donuts after racist graffiti incident – Dec 6, 2021