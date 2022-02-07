Chris Jones is ready to lead Edmonton Elks into CFL free agency

Send this page to someone via email

After finishing the 2021 CFL season 3-11 and missing the playoffs, the Edmonton Elks turned to Chris Jones as the man to lead the organization back to excellence in 2022.

Jones has been on the job since Dec. 21. He along with Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon have been busy for the last six weeks retooling the roster for the 2022 season and signing as many of their 28 pending free agents before Tuesday’s 10 a.m. deadline.

Here’s what has happened so far:

Pending free-agents signed: RB James Wilder Jr., REC Derel Walker, DB Aaron Grymes, REC Mike Jones, REC Tevaun Smith, DE Antonio Simmons, DB Jordan Hoover, DB Josh Woodman, LB Maxime Rouyer and REC Danny Vandervoort.

Pending free-agents released: OL SirVincent Rogers, DB Jonathon Rose, RB Terry Willams, REC Armanti Edwards, FB James Tuck, DB Albert Smalls, OL Darrell Brown, and DL Nathan Anderson.

Retirements: OL Matt O’Donnell

Pending free-agents remaining: LB Derrick Moncrief, DE Kwaku Boateng (rumoured to be signing with Ottawa), K Sean Whyte (rumoured to be signing with B.C.), REC Greg Ellingson, DB Trumaine Washington, DE Mathieu Betts, LS Chad Rempel, and OL Justin Renfrow.

Notable signings: REC Adarius Bowman, REC Emmanuel Arceneaux, QB J.T. Barrett, OL David Foucault, DB Mike Dubiusson and REC Caleb Holley.

Notable releases: K Hugh O’Neill, DB Jonathon Mincy, OL Tyler Higby and OL De’Ondre Wesley.

Notable trades: On Jan. 14, the Elks traded DL Mike Moore to the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for OL Tony Washington and RB Martese Jackson.

The Elks are reported to sign 2021 CFL receiving leader Kenny Lawler, who helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win back-to-back Grey Cup championships.

The Elks are also in line to sign two-time CFL All-Star defensive back Ed Gainey, defensive lineman Makana Henry, and offensive lineman and University of Alberta Golden Bears alum Mark Korte.

The Elks are also believed to be in discussions with linebacker Derrick Moncrief, who played for the Elks last season and is a pending free agent.

Linebacker Deon Lacey, who played in Edmonton from 2014 to 2016, is being courted by Jones to return to the green and gold.

With Sean Whyte expected to leave the Elks for the B.C. Lions, the Elks may have interest in Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo.

Free agency in the CFL opens at 10 a.m. MT on Tuesday, and the Elks are expected to be bustling with activity.