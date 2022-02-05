Vernon Winter Carnival Parade unites community for 61st year

Send this page to someone via email

It was all smiles in Vernon Saturday afternoon at the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade as participants brought the streets to life with coloured floats, decorated cars, sirens and music.

The parade took a pandemic pause but 70 groups came out to foster community spirit with entries of all kinds including multiple fire departments, local businesses and the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band all marching the route.

Hundreds of people lined 27 Street, 30 Ave. and 31 Street to celebrate the return after the one-year break.

“It’s a really fun community event and for the girls, they can see all the characters,” said Claire Smith who watched the parade with her family.

Isabelle Clement joined the crowd to cheer on her friend.

“My friend is supposed to come down here on a horse,” said Clement.

For the kids, there were a few clear favourites such as seeing the horses, the dancers and of course getting free candy.

“Candy and seeing all the people,” said Keianna Smith, 9-years-old.

“Seeing all the people is really fun,” said Annie Smith, 9-years-old.

The parade is the official kick-off event to the Vernon Winter Carnival, where 100 events take place over 10 days, both virtually and in person. For more information about what’s in store visit their website www.vernonwintercarnival.com