Lifestyle

Vernon Winter Carnival Parade unites community for 61st year

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 8:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Vernon Winter Carnival parade an exciting day for families' Vernon Winter Carnival parade an exciting day for families
It was a busy day in Vernon today as the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade brought hundreds of people downtown to see the spectacle. Sydney Morton has more.

It was all smiles in Vernon Saturday afternoon at the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade as participants brought the streets to life with coloured floats, decorated cars, sirens and music.

The parade took a pandemic pause but 70 groups came out to foster community spirit with entries of all kinds including multiple fire departments, local businesses and the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band all marching the route.

Hundreds of people lined 27 Street, 30 Ave. and 31 Street to celebrate the return after the one-year break.

Read more: Vernon Winter Carnival returns for 62nd year with parade

“It’s a really fun community event and for the girls, they can see all the characters,” said Claire Smith who watched the parade with her family.

Story continues below advertisement

Isabelle Clement joined the crowd to cheer on her friend.

“My friend is supposed to come down here on a horse,” said Clement.

Read more: Vernon Winter Carnival transforms Polson Park into winter wonderland

For the kids, there were a few clear favourites such as seeing the horses, the dancers and of course getting free candy.

“Candy and seeing all the people,” said Keianna Smith, 9-years-old.

“Seeing all the people is really fun,” said Annie Smith, 9-years-old.

The parade is the official kick-off event to the Vernon Winter Carnival, where 100 events take place over 10 days, both virtually and in person. For more information about what’s in store visit their website www.vernonwintercarnival.com

