Vernon Winter Carnival returns for 62nd year with parade

Every winter in the Okanagan there is a little magic to look forward to, the Vernon Winter Carnival is returning to bring the community together.

The 10-day event is back with 100 events for people of all ages to take part in along with the much-loved parade on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“It’s definitely something that brings our community together it’s one of the only winter parades in western Canada which I’m proud to say,” said Vicki Prolux, Vernon Winter Carnival executive director.

“[The parade has] been going on for 61 years and we are just so happy to see people come together.”

This year, amid ongoing COVID-19 safety measures, the winter carnival will spread winter cheer with both virtual and in-person events like a scavenger hunt, a virtual talent show and a snow sculpture symposium at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

“This year we have three teams coming in and to turn these giant snow blocks into their visions,” said Prolux.

Carving will begin on Friday, Feb. 4 through to Sunday, Feb. 6.

All events are going to be in accordance with Public Health orders and some events will require proof of vaccination.

“We do have virtual events too for anyone who is not comfortable going out in public yet, or if you’re immune-compromised that could be a great way for you to connect,” said Prolux.

“We do have outdoor events too so if you want to get on your snow pants and dress warm come on out.”

There’s plenty more to explore at the Vernon Winter Carnival visit their website www.vernonwintercarnival.com

