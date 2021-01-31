Polson Park transformed into winter wonderland for Vernon Winter Carnival

The countdown to the Vernon Winter Carnival is officially on.

The days leading up to the festival grow shorter and shorter as ice sculptors work to finish their masterpieces.

“They are carving right now,” Vicki Proulx, Vernon Winter Carnival executive director said. “The ice arrived early last week and we are hoping for some cold weather.”

Sculptors are working on a drive-thru ice park that is the main event for this year’s carnival. In years past anyone who wished to see the sculptures would have to go to Silverstar Ski Resort but, this year the creations will be in Polson Park.

The nine sculptures will be surrounded by light displays as well as decorations that fit in with this year’s wild west theme.

Story continues below advertisement

Okanagan videographer, Marc Noel of OKS Video Productions caught the ice carvers in action.

“It’s really amazing to see it all come together. When the ice arrived they came in on big blocks on pallets even when they started carving it it’s just blocks of ice,” said Proulx.

Keeping the 61-year-old tradition of the Vernon Winter Carnival alive amid a pandemic has been no easy task for organizers. The annual parade had to be postponed until next year but all their hard work is about to pay off.

“It’s because it’s been a challenging year and it hasn’t been easy in many ways for many people but especially trying to plan an event during COVID it’s been very challenging,” said Proulx.

Tickets must be purchased for the Vernon Winter Playground Drive-Thru Ice Park that will run from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14. Polson Park will be closed to the public for 10 days and you must have a car o experience the drive-thru.