Superior pigeons and poultry earn ribbons at Vernon Winter Carnival

Poultry and pigeons of superior bloodlines were all under one roof today in Vernon for the 51st annual Feather Fancier Show and Antique and Collectibles Sale as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival — and the competition was fierce.

“As an exhibitor, you try to get as close to perfection as you can for size, colour and weight,” said Dudley DeLeenheer, Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club president.

The hobby of caring for the beautiful birds is even helping preserve some of the hundreds of different breeds of chickens that otherwise may have been lost.

“A lot of the breeds have been out there for generations and generations,” said Heather Hayes, American Poultry Association Licenced Poultry judge.

“Especially in the large fowl, they [the breeds] are being lost, so if we start losing a lot of our heritage breeds they are gone they are gone forever.”

To have a winning bird, achieving perfection starts with the bloodline.

“You’re looking for your best your hen and rooster,” said Karen Hansen, Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club vice-president.

“You are looking at the body of that bird and the feathering of that bird and you’re hoping that when you breed these two birds together that you are going to get better quality.”

The Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club will now be preparing for their next show at Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition and another chance to show off their fancy feathers and earn some ribbons to match.