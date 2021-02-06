Vernon Winter Carnival offers fun-filled days to community amid pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

There’s plenty of fun to be discovered at this year’s Vernon Winter Carnival.

With the parade cancelled due to the pandemic, this year’s main attraction is the Drive-Thru Ice Park. Cars can drive through Polson Park and listen to an audio story that corresponds with the sculptures.

“It was important to bring Vernon Winter Carnival to the community this year. There’s obviously a lot going on and everyone knows this it has been a challenging year for many,” said Erik Olsen, Vernon Winter Carnival chair.

“Winter Carnival was created to foster community spirit and what better way to do it.”

The drive-thru must be booked in advance..

Just next door at the Okanagan Science Centre, kids and those who are young at heart can take part in a scavenger hunt.

“It’s been fun to see families coming out, in their bubbles, to experience the Science Centre as well as learn a little bit,” said Dione Chambers, Okanagan Science Centre executive director.

“You go around and you find the little magnifying glasses and on your clipboard and there are clues and once you find the answer you just fill it in.”

The whole town is invited to show their Winter Carnival spirit, The Home Building Centre, it’s just one of the many businesses who have gone all out.

“We decided we would gather the troops and put something together to create a little bit of extra excitement,” said Ron Munro, Home Building Centre.

For a full list of events visit the Vernon Winter Carnival’s website.