Sports

Canada wins bronze in women’s speedskating at Beijing Olympics, 1st of 2022 Games

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 4:53 am
FILE -- Canada's Isabelle Weidemann skates during the women's 3000-metre competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
FILE -- Canada's Isabelle Weidemann skates during the women's 3000-metre competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann won the bronze medal in the women’s 3,000-metre speedskating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The win gives Canada its first medal of the 2022 Games.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands and Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida took the gold and silver medals, respectively. Schouten also broke the Olympic record for the event.

Valerie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin, also racing for Canada, finished in 12th and 14th, respectively.

More to come…

