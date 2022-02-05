Canada wins bronze in women’s speedskating at Beijing Olympics, 1st of 2022 Games

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann won the bronze medal in the women’s 3,000-metre speedskating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The win gives Canada its first medal of the 2022 Games.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands and Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida took the gold and silver medals, respectively. Schouten also broke the Olympic record for the event.

Valerie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin, also racing for Canada, finished in 12th and 14th, respectively.

