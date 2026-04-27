5 things to watch as the Edmonton Oilers try to avoid early playoff elimination

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers face elimination Tuesday at home against the Anaheim Ducks after reaching the Stanley Cup final each of the last two years.

Edmonton trails the best-of-seven first-round series three games to one.

Here are five things to watch for as the Oilers try to extend their season.

Jarry or Ingram?

Goaltender Tristan Jarry’s first playoff start as an Oiler — and first since 2022 — was quality with 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4.

The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., was Connor Ingram’s backup down the regular-season home stretch and repelled a flurry of Ducks’ salvos late in the first period to preserve a 2-0 lead.

He gave up two even-strength goals, including the goalie-nightmare overtime winner that deflected off teammate Darnell Nurse’s leg and between his pads.

Story continues below advertisement

But the Oilers’ lone win this series came with Ingram in net in Game 1. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday he had yet to decide on his Game 5 starter.

Connor McDavid

Edmonton’s captain is not comfortable.

He winced after a first-period collision with Alex Killorn in Game 4 and rolled his ankle in the second period of Game 2 when he collided with teammate Mattias Ekholm.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While the NHL’s post-season scoring leader three of the last four seasons has posted back-to-back multi-point games, there have been few bursts of his trademark speed that create headaches for the opposition.

Special teams

Edmonton’s power play was 3-for-4 over the last two games after starting 0-for-6.

Story continues below advertisement

But the penalty kill, sorely missing injured centre Adam Henrique, gave three back to the Ducks in those two games.

Anaheim climbed back into Game 4 with two power-play goals in the second period.

Oilers forward Josh Samanski may be cutting his playoff teeth, but stick infractions in each of the last two games led to power-play goals for Anaheim.

Dickinson factor

Like the captain, third-line centre Jason Dickinson isn’t completely healthy, but his return to Edmonton’s lineup after sitting out two straight games made for a more cohesive attack and defence.

He generated Edmonton’s first goal 38 seconds after the Game 4 puck drop by wheeling the puck low to high in the offensive zone, helping set up Kasperi Kapanen’s team-leading fourth playoff goal.

Experience versus youth

The Oilers may be more battle-hardened in the playoffs than the Ducks, who are making their post-season return after a seven-year absence.

But Anaheim’s young, fresh legs — a dozen Ducks are under the age of 25 — have made Edmonton look slow at times.

“Anaheim, this season, has been a very hot and cold team,” Knoblauch said Monday. “You look at the streaks they’ve gone on. I believe they’re playing very good hockey right now.

Story continues below advertisement