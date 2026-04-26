Barnes, Ingram help Raptors past Cavaliers 93-89

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TORONTO – Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes had 23 points apiece as the Toronto Raptors withstood a late charge by the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 93-89 win on Sunday in Game 4 of their playoff series.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 in Cleveland on Wednesday. Game 6 will be back at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

Barnes had nine rebounds and six assists as the Raptors overcame a woeful shooting performance, only making 31 of 97 (32 per cent) field goals and 4 of 30 (13.3 per cent) three-point attempts. Ingram had six rebounds and was responsible for three of Toronto’s three-pointers.

R.J. Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 18 points and eight rebounds for his hometown team, while rookie centre Collin Murray-Boyles had a double-double off the bench with 15 points and 10 boards.

Donovan Mitchell had 20 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Cavaliers’ late rally. He had six rebounds and his four three-pointers matched Toronto’s entire output from beyond the arc.

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James Harden added 19 points with 18 assists for the Cavs.

After efficient shooting carried Toronto to its 126-104 win over the Cavaliers in Thursday’s Game 3, the Raptors were ice cold to start Sunday’s matinee. Toronto was 7 for 26 (26.9 per cent) on field-goal attempts in the first quarter, including missing all 11 three-pointers, to fall behind 17-14.

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Barrett hit the Raptors’ first three of the game 3:29 into the second quarter, improving Toronto’s shooting from beyond the arc to 1 for 15 (6.7 per cent) up to that point.

Ingram drilled a three-pointer as time expired in the second, his second three of the quarter, as the Raptors took a 38-36 lead heading into intermission. Toronto outscored the Cavaliers 24-19 in the second to erase a nine-point lead.

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A 9-2 run to close out the third gave the Raptors a 60-58 lead despite another quarter without making a three. Toronto missed all seven of its three-point attempts in the period, to drop to 3 for 27 (11.1 per cent) from beyond the arc in the game.

Mitchell drained a three-pointer with 6:57 left in the game to tie it up 74-74 for the Cavs. It was his third three-pointer of the day, matching the output of the entire Raptors’ roster up to that point.

Although Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic immediately called a timeout, it did nothing to slow Cleveland’s offence.

The Cavaliers reeled off a 13-2 run to take an eight-point lead, with Mitchell responsible for 10 of those points.

Ingram brought the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd to its feet when he made a three-pointer — his third of the game and Toronto’s fourth — with 2:36 left to play to cut Cleveland’s lead to two. Sam Merrill answered right back with a three of his own, however, to make it 87-82 for the visitors.

After Harden fouled Ingram in three-point range, the Raptors all-star sank two of three free throws. Barrett made a five-foot field goal on the next possession to make it 87-86 with 48.8 seconds left on the clock.

Barnes was the next Toronto player to get fouled, making both of his free throws to give the Raptors an 88-87 lead with 34.6 left to play.

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Mitchell drove to the net on the ensuing possession but missed his layup and Merrill couldn’t corral the rebound, with Ingram grabbing it instead, killing 13 seconds off the clock.

With Cleveland fouling to try and gain possession, Barnes hit two free throws, followed by Barrett making one. Merrill added a late field goal before Barnes sank two more free throws for the final score.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026.