Lights out in Vernon, B.C. after hydro pole hit

Send this page to someone via email

Power was knocked out to thousands of Vernon, B.C., residents early Friday after a car crashed into a hydro pole.

RCMP said at approximately 7:30 a.m., a vehicle collided with a hydro pole at the intersection of 34th Street and 28th Avenue.

It knocked out power to 3,587 BC Hydro customers from Okanagan Lake to downtown Vernon, according to BC Hydro, which got the service back up and running by midday.

0:31 Missing hydro pole from B.C. Interior found in Tsawwassen Missing hydro pole from B.C. Interior found in Tsawwassen – Jan 11, 2022

“According to witnesses at the scene, the two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot prior to the arrival of emergency responders and have not yet been located,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“No other injuries were reported.”

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Benjamin Freeling of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.