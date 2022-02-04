Nova Scotia to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions around sports, arts and culture

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions around sports practices and arts and culture rehearsals on Monday, the province announced in a release Friday.

The release noted that all other restrictions will remain in place until Feb. 14.

“Being cautious has served us well throughout the pandemic and we’re continuing that approach as we develop plans to gradually ease restrictions,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, in a release.

“We’re taking this initial step because we recognize the physical and mental health benefits of having full sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances.”

Beginning Monday, sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors.

They cannot have multiple groups, games or performances, the release said, and spectators are still not permitted.

Premier Tim Houston has previously said he hopes to have sports games back by Feb. 14, though they will still likely not have spectators.