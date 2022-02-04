Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions around sports, arts and culture

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'How the Maritime provinces are still rolling out COVID-19 booster shots' How the Maritime provinces are still rolling out COVID-19 booster shots
Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick say only about 45 per cent of eligible residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot. Nova Scotia altered its rollout after an apparent slowdown in demand, but as Travis Fortnum reports, New Brunswick isn’t making any changes.

Nova Scotia will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions around sports practices and arts and culture rehearsals on Monday, the province announced in a release Friday.

The release noted that all other restrictions will remain in place until Feb. 14.

Read more: By the numbers: January was Nova Scotia’s deadliest month yet for COVID-19

“Being cautious has served us well throughout the pandemic and we’re continuing that approach as we develop plans to gradually ease restrictions,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, in a release.

Trending Stories

“We’re taking this initial step because we recognize the physical and mental health benefits of having full sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances.”

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reports 4 more deaths, 10 new hospital admissions

Story continues below advertisement

Beginning Monday, sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors.

They cannot have multiple groups, games or performances, the release said, and spectators are still not permitted.

Premier Tim Houston has previously said he hopes to have sports games back by Feb. 14, though they will still likely not have spectators.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia tagSports tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagCulture tagArts tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagsports practices tagsports arts and culture tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers