COVID-19: N.S. reports 4 more deaths, 10 new hospital admissions

Nova Scotia is reporting four more COVID-19-related deaths, as well as 10 new hospital admissions and four discharges.

The deaths involve three women in Central Zone — one in her 60s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s. The fourth death involved a man in his 90s in Eastern Zone.

There are currently 97 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 complications, including 13 in intensive care units. The age range of those in hospitalized is one to 100, with an average age of 66.

The province noted the average length of stay in hospital is 7.9 days.

“The Omicron variant continues to have devastating impacts on our most vulnerable Nova Scotians,” Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

“The best thing you can do to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated – with your primary series and booster dose when you are eligible.”

According to the province, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

25 (25.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

45 (46.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

One (one per cent) is partially vaccinated

26 (26.8 per cent) are unvaccinated

In addition to the 97 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, there are 120 people who tested positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another reason or who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. Another 134 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Currently, 91.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received the first dose of a vaccine, 84.3 per cent have received two doses. As well, 56.2 per cent of people 18 and older have received a booster dose, with another four per cent in that age category who have a booster dose appointment booked.

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,922 tests on Wednesday and identified 401 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 176 cases in Central Zone, 55 cases in Eastern Zone, 59 cases in Northern Zone and 111 cases in Western Zone. There are now an estimated 3,647 active cases.

Hospital, long-term care outbreaks

The NSHA is reporting one additional case in an ongoing outbreak at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre. Fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

As well, two outbreaks are being reported at long-term care facilities. One resident and two staff members have tested positive at Gables Lodge in Amherst, and three staff members have tested positive at Victoria Haven in Glace Bay.

