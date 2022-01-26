Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update after 16 deaths in past week

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 9:03 am
Dr Robert Strang and Premier Tim Houston View image in full screen
Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, is seen joining a COVID-19 briefing remotely with Premier Tim Houston. Communications Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to meet virtually at 3 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on this page.

The briefing comes after the province reported 16 new deaths linked to the virus in the past week, five of which were reported in a single day on Tuesday.

Read more: Pfizer’s new COVID-19 drug is in Nova Scotia. How will it be used?

As of Tuesday, there were 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19, including 15 in ICU.

“This has been a difficult two years for all Nova Scotians,” said Dr. Strang in a news release yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I continue to ask for people’s patience, understanding and cooperation. Please respect the public health restrictions and get vaccinated to help slow the spread of this virus.”

Trending Stories

The province also reported two more COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, in addition to the outbreak in Northwood reported on Monday. Two residents and one staff member tested positive at Villa Acadienne in Meteghan and two staff members tested positive at My Cape Breton Home for Seniors (Westmount) in Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

On Tuesday, public health also announced that Nova Scotia now has 900 treatments of Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug on hand. The oral pill is used to treat those with mild COVID-19 symptoms to prevent more severe illness and hospitalization.

More to come.

— With files from Alicia Draus and Alex Cooke.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia has limited supply of new COVID-19 drug' Nova Scotia has limited supply of new COVID-19 drug
