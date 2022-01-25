N.S. reports 5 more deaths from COVID-19, 2 new long-term care outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia reported five more deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths include a woman in her 70s and three men in their 80s in the Central Zone, as well as a woman in her 80s in the Eastern Zone. .

“Today we lost five more Nova Scotians to this virus, and I offer my deepest condolences to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one,” said Premier Tim Houston in a release Tuesday.

“This virus has taken a lot from us, but we must stay vigilant. We need to slow down our activities, get vaccinated when we can whether that’s a first, second or booster dose and strictly follow the public health measures in place. Our actions will protect ourselves and each other.”

The province also reported 11 new hospital admissions and nine discharges.

There are currently 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving care in a COVID-19 unit, including 15 in ICU. The ages of those hospitalized ranges from 0 to 100, with an average age of 68. The average length of stay is seven days.

Of those hospitalized due to COVID-19:

17 (18.5 per cent) have had a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

55 (59.8 per cent) have two doses

Three (3.3 per cent) are partially vaccinated

17 (18.5 per cent are unvaccinated.

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” the province said.

Another 92 people were admitted to hospital for another medical reason and were found to have COVID-19 upon arrival, or who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care, the release said.

A further 120 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

“This is another very sad day and I send my sympathies to the loved ones of the five Nova Scotians who died,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in the release.

“This has been a difficult two years for all Nova Scotians. I continue to ask for people’s patience, understanding and cooperation. Please respect the public health restrictions and get vaccinated to help slow the spread of this virus.”

According to the province, 90.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.3 per cent have received their second dose. Nearly 47 per cent of those aged 18 and over have received a booster dose and another 9.6 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment, the release said.

Nova Scotia Health labs confirmed 492 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,154 tests on Monday. Of those, 234 are in the Central Zone, 62 are in the Eastern Zone, 80 are in the Northern Zone and 116 are in the Western Zone.

The province also said Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Strang will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Outbreaks in long-term care

The province also reported two more COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Two residents and one staff member tested positive at Villa Acadienne in Meteghan and two staff members tested positive at My Cape Breton Home for Seniors (Westmount) in Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“Public health is working with the facilities to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” the release said.

The province reported an outbreak at the Northwood long-term care home the previous day.