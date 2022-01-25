Menu

Canada

Atlantic premiers meet to discuss clean energy loop, COVID-19 management

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2022 1:11 pm
(Left to right) Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and N.L. Premier Andrew Furey are seen. View image in full screen
(Left to right) Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and N.L. Premier Andrew Furey are seen. Global News (The Canadian Press)

Atlantic Canada’s four premiers met virtually today to discuss regional priorities, including the Atlantic Loop clean energy project.

In a news release following the meeting hosted by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, the premiers reiterated the importance of the $5-billion proposal.

The premiers say the Atlantic Loop, which would connect the four provinces to green energy from Quebec and Labrador, is key to the region achieving a “clean-power future.”

Read more: Atlantic Canada’s vaunted COVID-Zero strategy no match for Omicron variant

They also discussed the impact of the Omicron variant of the novel COVID-19 and the necessity of ensuring that health-care systems can continue to provide important services.

Immigration was also on the agenda, with the premiers saying they want to continue working with Ottawa to find ways of addressing labour shortages in all four provinces.

They say that includes broadening access to federal and provincial student job programs for international students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.

