Nova Scotia reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, outbreak at Northwood nursing home

Nova Scotia reported five more deaths linked to COVID-19 over what the premier called “a tragic weekend.”

The deaths involve a person in their 60s, two people in their 70s and two in their 90s.

“My heart is breaking for the loved ones, friends and families of the five Nova Scotians who have died,” said Premier Tim Houston in a release.

“This is an awful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we need to do better to protect everyone from this virus.”

The province also reported 15 new hospital admissions and seven discharges, for a total of 92 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There are now 14 people in ICU with the virus.

This number includes only the patients who were admitted for COVID-19 and are in a designated unit.

According to a release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

15 (16.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

57 (62.0 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

3 (3.3 per cent) are partially vaccinated

17 (18.5 per cent) are unvaccinated

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” read the release.

There are an additional 93 patients who either tested positive when admitted for a reason other than COVID-19, or no longer require specialized care, and 119 patients who contracted COVID-19 while in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health reported 1,005 new PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday and Sunday, of which 30 cases were “repeat positives.”

An additional 362 PCR-confirmed cases were reported Monday.

The province estimates there are 4,470 active cases.

As stated in the release, NSHA is reporting more cases related to outbreaks in two hospitals:

seven additional patients in a ward at Yarmouth Regional Hospital; a total of 14 patients have now tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; a total of 10 patients have now tested positive

There is also one outbreak at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, where three residents have tested positive.

“Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread,” said the province.