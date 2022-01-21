N.S. first province to recommend both nose and throat swabs for COVID-19 rapid tests

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health is now recommending that people in the province swab both their throat and nose while collecting samples for a COVID-19 rapid test.

In a release Friday, it said the province is the first to report research results supporting this combined method for self-administered antigen tests.

“Nova Scotia researchers have determined that collecting samples from both the throat and nose provides a more accurate rapid test result than a nose swab alone, which is the instruction provided by the manufacturer,” the release said.

“Public Health is working to update the current testing instructions that people receive when they pick up a rapid test.”

In cases where only one location of the sample is being used, it should be the nasal swab, “as the throat swab alone is not as effective as the nasal swab,” the release said.

Nova Scotia Health said this research was done in collaboration with volunteer-based community rapid testing sites, where the team was able to collect samples and perform a quality review of the procedures and outcomes.

Research ‘critical’ in COVID-19 response

The investigation compared the results of a common rapid take-home test using three sample sites: the nasal swab, the throat swab, and a combined nasal and throat swab.

“Compared to PCR test results, samples from nasal or throat swabs each detected 64.5 per cent of cases,” it said. “However, combining the nose and throat swabs increased sensitivity to 88.7 per cent.”

All results were confirmed with PCR testing, it said.

“These types of projects are instrumental in testing anecdotal reports of new collection methods that are different from the manufacturers’ approved collection recommendations,” said Dr. Todd Hatchette, chief of microbiology for Nova Scotia Health, in the release.

“Projects like this are critical in our response to COVID-19.”

Hatchette said this data supports the option of using a combined swab to enhance the detection of the Omicron variant, and can inform community practice and increase confidence for those who make swabbing recommendations “to various stakeholders and users.”

The release credited the province’s “unique infrastructure of community-led rapid testing sites” for allowing the project to move forward “in a timely manner.”

“Our volunteers have been the backbone of the community COVID testing innovation through the entire pandemic,” said Barbara Goodall, research and implementation lead for community-led testing.

“We couldn’t do any of this unique work without them over the last years.”

The research project has been submitted for publication. It was authored by Goodall, as well as Drs. Jason LeBlanc, Todd Hatchette, Lisa Barrett and Glenn Patriquin.