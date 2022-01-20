Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths related to COVID-19, 11 since Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, as hospitalizations during the Omicron wave continue to rise.

The deaths involve a woman in her 50s in Central Zone, a woman in her 70s in Northern Zone and a man in his 70s in Eastern Zone. This marks 11 deaths announced in the province since Monday.

In a release, the province said there are now 85 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID-19 complications, and are receiving care in a COVID-19 designated unit. This includes 12 people in ICU.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

10 (11.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

53 (62.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

4 (4.7 per cent) are partially vaccinated

18 (21.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

The age range of patients is 0 to 100 years old, with an average age of 68.

In addition, there are 184 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 112 of them contracted COVID-19 after admission, and another 72 tested positive when they were admitted for another reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but “no longer require specialized care.”

“The Omicron wave is different than those we encountered over the last two years, but there is no question that the virus is having very severe impacts on some people,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang in the release.

“Please do your part to prevent another loss. Follow restrictions and get your vaccine — whether it’s your first, second or booster dose.”

Vaccination

Currently, 90.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received a first dose of a vaccine and 83.2 per cent have received two shots.

Meanwhile, 40.6 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have already gotten a booster dose. Another 9.8 per cent of this age group have booked a booster appointment.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 4,402 tests Wednesday and identified 696 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There were 382 cases in Central Zone, 95 cases in Eastern Zone, 63 cases in Northern Zone and 156 cases in Western Zone.

The province estimates there are 5,430 active cases.

Outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care

Additional cases have been reported in outbreaks at two hospitals:

three additional patients in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at Valley Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

As well, there is a new outbreak at Taigh Na Mara — a long-term care facility in Glace Bay. One staff member and one resident have tested positive.

