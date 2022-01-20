Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths related to COVID-19, 11 since Monday

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia likely at peak with Omicron' COVID-19: Nova Scotia likely at peak with Omicron
While the federal government is predicting Omicron cases will continue to rise in the next couple weeks, that might not be the case in Nova Scotia. But even if cases start going down, the province's top doctor says we can't let our guards down. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, as hospitalizations during the Omicron wave continue to rise.

The deaths involve a woman in her 50s in Central Zone, a woman in her 70s in Northern Zone and a man in his 70s in Eastern Zone. This marks 11 deaths announced in the province since Monday.

Read more: COVID-19 - N.S. top doctor says contact tracing in schools provides ‘no added value’

In a release, the province said there are now 85 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID-19 complications, and are receiving care in a COVID-19 designated unit. This includes 12 people in ICU.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

  • 10 (11.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • 53 (62.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
  • 4 (4.7 per cent) are partially vaccinated
  • 18 (21.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

The age range of patients is 0 to 100 years old, with an average age of 68.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, there are 184 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 112 of them contracted COVID-19 after admission, and another 72 tested positive when they were admitted for another reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but “no longer require specialized care.”

“The Omicron wave is different than those we encountered over the last two years, but there is no question that the virus is having very severe impacts on some people,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang in the release.

“Please do your part to prevent another loss. Follow restrictions and get your vaccine — whether it’s your first, second or booster dose.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia’s top doctor says right level of restrictions are in place' COVID-19: Nova Scotia’s top doctor says right level of restrictions are in place
COVID-19: Nova Scotia’s top doctor says right level of restrictions are in place

Vaccination

Currently, 90.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received a first dose of a vaccine and 83.2 per cent have received two shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 40.6 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have already gotten a booster dose. Another 9.8 per cent of this age group have booked a booster appointment.

Read more: Booster uptake lags initial vaccinations. Experts worry pandemic fatigue at play

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 4,402 tests Wednesday and identified 696 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There were 382 cases in Central Zone, 95 cases in Eastern Zone, 63 cases in Northern Zone and 156 cases in Western Zone.

The province estimates there are 5,430 active cases.

Outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care

Additional cases have been reported in outbreaks at two hospitals:

  • three additional patients in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive
  • one additional patient in a ward at Valley Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

As well, there is a new outbreak at Taigh Na Mara — a long-term care facility in Glace Bay. One staff member and one resident have tested positive.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges' Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges
Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNS COVID-19 tagNS Health tagNS Omicron tagOmicron NS tagNS COVID-19 cases tagNova Scotia Vaccine tagNS covid vaccine tagNova Scotia covid update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers