COVID-19: Nova Scotia premier and top doctor to hold briefing

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing will be live-streamed here at 3 p.m. AT.

As of yesterday, 73 people were in hospital who were admitted due to the virus. Their ages range from 0 to 100.

In addition to this figure, there were 183 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 120 contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital and 63 tested positive while being admitted for another reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but “no longer require specialized care.”

This week, Nova Scotia became the only Atlantic Canadian province to return to in-person learning at public schools.

Parents and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union have voiced concerns about the province’s change in direction around COVID-19 in schools, which includes eliminating contact tracing.

Meanwhile, P.E.I. announced yesterday they are further locking down. Gyms are closed, in-restaurant dining is not permitted and online learning will continue for students until at least Jan. 31.

New Brunswick, which reported 347 health-care workers who have tested positive and are isolating as of yesterday, is still in Level 3 of its winter plan. That level includes single-household bubbles and no public gatherings.