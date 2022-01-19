Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia premier and top doctor to hold briefing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 11:40 am
Click to play video: 'Study suggests COVID-19 transmission risk in schools is low' Study suggests COVID-19 transmission risk in schools is low
Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning in Nova Scotia on Monday. While the number of daily cases are no longer hitting record heights, they’re still among the highest the province has seen in the pandemic and that has parents concerned. As Alicia Draus reports, however, new research suggests that the transmission risk in schools is low.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing will be live-streamed here at 3 p.m. AT.

Read more: COVID-19 - Premier says time to ‘buckle down’ as N.S. reports 1 death, 13 new hospitalizations

As of yesterday, 73 people were in hospital who were admitted due to the virus. Their ages range from 0 to 100.

In addition to this figure, there were 183 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 120 contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital and 63 tested positive while being admitted for another reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but “no longer require specialized care.”

This week, Nova Scotia became the only Atlantic Canadian province to return to in-person learning at public schools.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Parents and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union have voiced concerns about the province’s change in direction around COVID-19 in schools, which includes eliminating contact tracing.

Read more: Return to in-class learning gets mixed reaction in Nova Scotia

Meanwhile, P.E.I. announced yesterday they are further locking down. Gyms are closed, in-restaurant dining is not permitted and online learning will continue for students until at least Jan. 31.

New Brunswick, which reported 347 health-care workers who have tested positive and are isolating as of yesterday, is still in Level 3 of its winter plan. That level includes single-household bubbles and no public gatherings.

Click to play video: 'N.S. university changes mind about in-person classes after winter break' N.S. university changes mind about in-person classes after winter break
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 Nova Scotia tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 schools tagNS COVID-19 tagNS Omicron tagOmicron NS tagnova scotia covid dashboard tagNs covid booking tagNova Scotia covid update tagNS covid vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers