COVID-19: P.E.I. shuts gyms, bans indoor dining and limits gatherings as cases rise

Prince Edward Island is imposing strict, new health restrictions amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

As of midnight tonight, personal gatherings will be limited to a single household plus two support people, and funeral and wedding ceremonies will be restricted to a maximum of 10 people.

Gyms and recreation facilities will be closed and in-room dining at restaurants won’t be permitted.

The new restrictions, including continued online learning for schools, will be in place until at least Jan. 31.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 today and 2,214 active cases.

She says eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.