Health

COVID-19: P.E.I. shuts gyms, bans indoor dining and limits gatherings as cases rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Peak of the fifth wave could be this week experts warn' Peak of the fifth wave could be this week experts warn
Experts are warning about rough couple of weeks as Omicron surges before an expected peak. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch discusses the latest COVID developments.

Prince Edward Island is imposing strict, new health restrictions amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

As of midnight tonight, personal gatherings will be limited to a single household plus two support people, and funeral and wedding ceremonies will be restricted to a maximum of 10 people.

Read more: Prince Edward Island reports its first two COVID 19 related deaths of the pandemic

Gyms and recreation facilities will be closed and in-room dining at restaurants won’t be permitted.

The new restrictions, including continued online learning for schools, will be in place until at least Jan. 31.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 today and 2,214 active cases.

She says eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
