‘The mass gathering business’ and the impact COVID-19 is having on QMJHL teams

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s commissioner says the league has asked public health officials in New Brunswick if teams can travel to other provinces to practice, in order to be ready for Feb. 1, when the league hopes to resume the season.
“We’ve made a request last Friday and we’re expecting an answer — if it’s not by the end of day today, then tomorrow — to get permission for those teams to go and practice in another province like either Nova Scotia or in the province of Quebec,” QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courteau told Global News late Monday afternoon.
The toll on the players
The last QMJHL games were played Dec. 18, so the month-long hiatus has been difficult for the players, ranging in age from 16-to-20-years old. That’s especially true in New Brunswick, where strict COVID-19 restrictions have recently been announced, forcing people to avoid mingling with others and to stay at home.
Nova Scotia teams can practice, but only in groups of 10, while New Brunswick teams can’t practice at all.
“It’s quite difficult on some of those players,” says Ritchie Thibeau, the director of hockey operations for the Moncton Wildcats. “They don’t understand why they can’t at least work out.”
To accommodate that, the team has sent some training equipment to their billet families’ homes and connects with players virtually.
“You know, their family is their team and their coaches, so they enjoy being around the rink. But right now we can’t do that, so it’s added difficulty. We’ve had a number of kids that have wanted to go home.”
Thibeau says one lesson they learned last season is to ensure players are “in the best shape possible” after suffering “a lot of injuries” when returning to play following an extended COVID-prompted absence.
The business side
Team representatives realize all businesses have faced significant challenges during the pandemic.
But he says “there’s no worse business to be in, probably, than the mass gathering business” during the pandemic.
That’s a feeling the Cape Breton Eagles realize first hand, especially being in a smaller market.
“The amount of financial losses we’ve suffered as an organization over the last 18 months have been significant. You know, seven digits,” says Gerard Shaw, the team’s president.
“So, the ownership group have been very supportive, they’ve been digging deep in their pockets to finance this team right now.”
Shaw says this season would only be worth it with 50 per cent capacity and full concession operations, but warns it would be even more difficult for some teams to financially survive next season if COVID-19 protocols interfere again.
The season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup
The ‘Q’ season normally ends in March, but its “return to play” plans have already been delayed following the holidays.
The Ontario Hockey League (WHL) and Western Hockey League (WHL) are playing now, but the QMJHL has to work with four different provincial governments and sets of rules during the pandemic.
“It’s not easy for sure,” Courteau, the QMJHL commissioner, says, but he’s “very respectful” of public health officials in each province and how they work with the league.
There are 12 teams in Quebec and six teams scattered across the Maritimes.
While teams currently have about 30 games played, the league is hoping to play a full 68-game season.
“We’re confident that the week of Feb. 1, we’ll be back playing games,” Courteau says.
He says a “minimum” of 50 per cent capacity will likely be needed at rinks across the league to make it viable, but that they’d work with any province that suggests another number.
Part of the desire to play a full season is to “save some headaches” for teams, avoiding the need to refund season ticket holders or negotiate with sponsors.
“We’re even prepared to modify our playoff format. We’re even looking at the possibility of pushing back the start of the Memorial Cup a week or two later.”
The Memorial Cup, a trophy that the best teams from the Canadian Hockey League (WHL, OHL and QMJHL) compete for, hasn’t been awarded to the country’s top team since 2019, but Courteau is “100 per cent” confident it will go ahead this year.
“In terms of the Memorial Cup, all stakeholders are resolved to have it here in June,” says Trevor Georgie, the Saint John Sea Dogs president and general manager. “It is still five months away and there has been no talk of cancellation.”
Positive cases
Courteau says the league is trying to ensure players would be in a safe environment when the season resumes, with rapid tests being required on a “regular basis.”
The QMJHL just ordered 6,000 rapid tests, while the 18 teams have ordered 1,500 tests, he says.
If an outbreak happens during the season, teams will use affiliate players when possible.
“If something happens with more than a couple of players with COVID, we’ll deal with that situation individually.”
Financial support from Quebec government, but not Maritime provinces
While the Quebec government offered financial support to its teams last year, Maritime provinces didn’t.
That’s part of why Gerard Shaw, of the Cape Breton Eagles, says it’s vital to have fans in the rink and full access to concessions.
“We want fans and need fans in the building, not only for financial support, but also for the entertainment value which is what we’re here for.”
“At 50 per cent, we could live with that for the remaining portion of the year,” he says, “but crucial would be food and concession in your seats.”
“The business of junior hockey depends on fans,” says Urquhart, of the Mooseheads.
Shaw jokes “we certainly would take support from the province if they were willing to give it to us,” but confirms no ask has been made by the team.
He says the Eagles are relying on the wage subsidy to keep staff and avoid layoffs.
However, the commissioner says the league asked the Maritime provinces to support the teams.
“They’ve been very clear to me by saying no, there won’t be any financial support,” Courteau says.
In turn, he says owners from the six east coast teams have urged him to work with the governments to ensure games can continue with fans in the rink.
