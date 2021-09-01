COVID-19: Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre will require proof of vaccination, be at full capacity

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for all event attendees beginning Oct. 1, after the province is expected to enter Phase 5 of its reopening plan.

People who do not have proof of vaccination can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before an event.

One of the first events to take place under the new rules will be the Halifax Mooseheads home opener against the Cape Breton Eagles on Oct. 2.

“We want our fans to feel confident and comfortable at our games,” said team majority owner, Bobby Smith, in a news release.

“After much internal discussion and input from our fans we realize that the best way to welcome them back is to implement a policy insisting that all fans will provide a negative test for COVID-19 upon entering the arena or be fully vaccinated.”

Some individual events may have other requirements.

All employees and suppliers will also have to provide proof of vaccination, as well as continue to wear masks when inside the centre. People attending events will only have to follow the current masking policy set out by the province.

“We can’t wait to welcome our community back to experience the magic of live events while doing everything we can to keep our guests and employees safe,” said Carrie Cussons, president and CEO of Scotiabank Centre, in the release.

Nova Scotia has set a target of Sept. 15 to reach the fifth and final step of its reopening plan. At that point, most COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, would be lifted.

Events taking place before Oct. 1, such as the Mooseheads pre-season game on Sept. 11, will follow existing protocols — including physical distancing and reduced capacity.

Once the province reaches Phase 5, the venue will operate at full capacity. Aside from the Mooseheads home opener, events under Phase 5 will include a Judas Priest concert on Nov. 2, and the University Cup in March of 2022.