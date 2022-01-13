New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update after record hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 on Thursday as health officials forecast record hospitalizations in coming weeks.

Premier Blaine Higgs is set to join Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, at 2:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the province said it is expecting 220 active hospitalizations by early February and it could see more than 5,000 new cases each day if trends continue.

The release said there were 94 active hospitalizations, of which 73 per cent are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or it has been more than six months since their second dose.

“We all need to be prepared for COVID-19 and have a plan to ensure we have enough supplies to care for ourselves and our families,” said Russell in that release.

As of Wednesday, there were 369 health-care workers in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in the province.

In a COVID-19 briefing last Friday, New Brunswick’s Health Minister Dorothy Shephard fielded a number of questions on why the province isn’t tightening restrictions to mitigate the storm she herself forecast.

She said at the briefing that the conversation around moving to Level 3 is “not off the table,” but didn’t provide much insight into the conversation itself.

According to the provincial website, moving to Level 3 would mean bringing back the single-household bubble, banning indoor public gatherings and shutting down gyms, spas and entertainment centres.

Restaurants, under Level 3, would have to move to take-out or delivery only. Retail businesses would have to move to contactless pick-up or delivery, unless essential.

— With files from Travis Fortnum.

