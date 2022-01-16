Menu

Education

Teachers union skeptical as Nova Scotia schools poised to return to in-class learning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2022 2:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia health system under serious pressure' Nova Scotia health system under serious pressure
Nova Scotia’s top doctor says with the Omicron variant rapidly spreading, the province is in the most dire situation yet since the start of the pandemic. Alicia Draus reports that the health care system is under serious pressure with hundreds of staff off every day.

As students prepare to return to in-person classes on Monday, the president of the Nova Scotia teachers union says he has “severe doubts” whether schools will remain open until the end of the week.

Paul Wozney says he believes the government has been “overselling” its plan to help schools remain open as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep through the province.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reporting nearly 700 new lab-confirmed cases, students set to return to schools

Wozney says schools had to be closed earlier than anticipated before the holiday break when staffing levels couldn’t be maintained with daily case numbers for COVID-19 that were much lower than they are now.

He says the province should exercise caution and continue with remote learning until case numbers are more manageable as has been done in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges' Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges
Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges

Education Minister Becky Druhan told reporters following a cabinet meeting Thursday that plans are in place to respond to whatever operational challenges arise.

Druhan says that includes assigning administrative staff from school districts to the classroom in the event of teacher shortages due to illness or the need to self-isolate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
