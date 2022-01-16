Teachers union skeptical as Nova Scotia schools poised to return to in-class learning

Send this page to someone via email

As students prepare to return to in-person classes on Monday, the president of the Nova Scotia teachers union says he has “severe doubts” whether schools will remain open until the end of the week.

Paul Wozney says he believes the government has been “overselling” its plan to help schools remain open as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep through the province.

Wozney says schools had to be closed earlier than anticipated before the holiday break when staffing levels couldn’t be maintained with daily case numbers for COVID-19 that were much lower than they are now.

He says the province should exercise caution and continue with remote learning until case numbers are more manageable as has been done in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Education Minister Becky Druhan told reporters following a cabinet meeting Thursday that plans are in place to respond to whatever operational challenges arise.

Druhan says that includes assigning administrative staff from school districts to the classroom in the event of teacher shortages due to illness or the need to self-isolate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022.