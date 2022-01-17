Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia schools reopen today, but teachers union worries about COVID-19 safety

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Study suggests COVID-19 transmission risk in schools is low' Study suggests COVID-19 transmission risk in schools is low
Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning in Nova Scotia on Monday. While the number of daily cases are no longer hitting record heights, they’re still among the highest the province has seen in the pandemic and that has parents concerned. As Alicia Draus reports, however, new research suggests that the transmission risk in schools is low.

Nova Scotia became the first province in Atlantic Canada today to reopen its schools to in-person learning.

Students in about 400 public schools across the province had been learning remotely since Jan. 10 because of the threat to public safety posed by the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Return to in-class learning gets mixed reaction in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Paul Wozney said today in an interview that the government hasn’t done enough to ensure students and staff are protected from COVID-19, especially considering officials will not conduct contact tracing in schools.

Wozney says some of his members are being asked to report to work even if they are positive for COVID-19 but aren’t feeling symptoms.

Read more: Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 booster appointments for people aged 18 and up

He says the union’s main concern is that reopened schools could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Wozney says schools are particularly vulnerable to outbreaks because children are the least vaccinated group in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagOmicron tagNova Scotia Teachers Union tagreturn to school tagNova Scotia Schools tagCOVID-19 In Schools tagOmicron Schools tagnova scotia school cases tagnova scotia school covid-19 tag

