Health

Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 booster appointments for people aged 18 and up

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 9:28 am
Click to play video: 'Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges' Hundreds of Nova Scotia surgeries cancelled as Omicron surges
Since Omicron hit Nova Scotia in early December, hundreds of people have had their surgeries cancelled. There simply are not enough staff in hospitals to continue with normal schedules and that’s expected to continue for weeks. Only people who need urgent or emergency surgery will go under the knife. Alicia Draus has more.

Nova Scotians aged 18 and up can now book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 booster dose, the province announced Monday morning.

There are now 651,000 Nova Scotian adults who are eligible to schedule a booster dose.

“Booster doses are administered at least 168 days after the primary series,” the province said in a release.

“People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or the one-dose Janssen vaccine are still eligible to schedule a booster dose of mRNA vaccine.”

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reporting nearly 700 new lab-confirmed cases, students set to return to schools

It said more than 55,000 appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been added at clinics across the province. They are currently open for booking and will be available only to people 12 to 29 years of age.

Those aged 18 to 29 are “strongly encouraged” to schedule a Pfizer vaccine for their first, second or booster shot, “as recent evidence shows there is a rare, but increased risk of myocarditis/pericarditis in young adults from Moderna vaccine as compared to Pfizer vaccine.”

Those aged 12 to 17 are not eligible for a booster dose and may only schedule a Pfizer vaccine for their first or second dose.

Read more: Return to in-class learning gets mixed reaction in Nova Scotia

“Pfizer appointments will reopen to people 30 and older after the 12-29 age group has the chance to book,” it said.

“People 30 and older who have scheduled a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appointment are encouraged to keep their appointment so they can receive their booster sooner and to reduce vaccine wastage.”

People can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

