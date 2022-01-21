Nova Scotians aged 30 and older can now book Pfizer COVID-19 shots

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is making the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available again to those aged 30 and older, after it had been restricted to younger demographics.

On Friday the province said 55,000 appointments for Pfizer were made available across the province this week for people aged 12 to 29.

The release said those aged 12 to 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine for their first or second dose, and are not yet eligible for a booster dose.

This mRNA vaccine is also recommended by Health Canada for people aged 18 to 29 for their first, second or booster dose.

“There is recent evidence that shows there is a rare but increased risk of myocarditis/pericarditis in young adults from Moderna vaccine as compared to Pfizer vaccine,” read the release.

As of Friday, the Pfizer appointments are once again available to Nova Scotians of all ages.

However, the province says anyone who is 30 or older and currently has a Moderna appointment already booked “is encouraged to keep their appointment so they can receive their vaccine sooner and to reduce vaccine wastage.”

In the release, the province reminds residents that to be “fully vaccinated,” a person has to have two doses of the vaccine and 14 days must have passed since their second shot.

Severely immunocompromised individuals can get a third dose to complete their primary series, 56 days after the second dose.

Anyone aged 18 and older can book a booster dose at least 168 after the last dose of their primary series.

“Only Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines are available for use as booster doses in Nova Scotia,” the province said.

