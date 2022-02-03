Menu

Sports

Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Thursday night, Friday morning

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 12:00 pm
Canada's John Morris delivers a shot as they face Great Britain's Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds in mixed doubles curling play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, February 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.

Ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing Friday, Canadian athletes are continuing to compete in some preliminary events, including more curling action.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Thursday evening and continue overnight into Friday morning. The opening ceremony will then take place at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET).

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Read more: The Beijing Winter Olympics are about to begin. Here’s what to expect

Curling – 7:35 p.m. ET

The mixed doubles team of Rachel Homan and John Morris will take on Switzerland in their third round robin session of the Games at 7:35 p.m. ET Thursday.

The pair will then face host country China at 12:35 a.m. ET Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Homan and Morris got off to a bad start Thursday when they fell in their first match of the Games to Great Britain, 6-4.

Trending Stories

Luge – 8 p.m. ET

Reid Watts will set off on his next two training runs in the men’s singles luge event, starting at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

Opening ceremony – 7 a.m. ET

The opening ceremony is slated to begin at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, at 7 a.m. ET Friday.

Women’s hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and short-track speedskating star Charles Hamelin have been named Canada’s flag-bearers for the event.

A three-time medallist, Poulin scored the game-winning goals at both the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. She helped Canada to silver at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 37-year-old Hamelin, from Sainte-Julie Que., is a winner of five Olympic medals, including three gold, tying him for Canada’s most decorated male winter Olympian.

–With files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada names flag bearers for opening ceremonies' Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada names flag bearers for opening ceremonies
Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada names flag bearers for opening ceremonies
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
