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Sports

Gridiron roots run deep in Saskatchewan

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 11:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gridiron roots run deep in Saskatchewan'
Gridiron roots run deep in Saskatchewan
WATCH: From grassroots fields to the lights of the big stage, Saskatchewan has and continues to develop elite football talent.
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Saskatchewan football roots continue to run deep, with thousands of athletes taking part in minor, high school, and club programs across the province.

Saskatchewan has become a pipeline for elite talent, producing players that have gone on to the CFL and even the NFL, but not before going through the province’s grassroots ranks.

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“I came through the ranks of football in Saskatchewan playing RMF. Everyone at RMF did a great job with grassroots football, can’t thank them enough, coaches at LeBoldus, and then my time with the Rams,” said Roughrider alumni, Mitch Picton.

That development system produced some of the nation’s top talent — current players like Logan Ferland, Brett Lauther, and D’Sean Mimbs, with legends like Jon Ryan, Jorgen Hus and Mitch Picton coming before them.

Whether they sport the green and white or a different team, they all started in the same place — Saskatchewan. While not every kid playing under Friday night lights will make it to the CFL, the province’s grassroots system continues to build the next generation of athletes.

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