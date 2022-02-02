14-year-old girl identified as Mississauga shooting victim

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was found shot in Mississauga on Tuesday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to a residential building in the area of Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive, near Goreway Drive and Derry Road, around 9 p.m. to check on the wellbeing of a female.

Police said officers located the girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died at the scene.

Peel police’s homicide unit is now investigating.

“This is being investigated as a homicide, however, the exact circumstances surrounding this incident are still unclear,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Peel police @OfficerCannon tells me the 14-year-old girl lived here in the building on Darcel Ave with her family. It’s not clear what happened here, whether this was an accidental discharge, or a homicide (being treated as murder). @PeelPolice are appealing for witnesses. pic.twitter.com/Q0O72S83WK — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) February 2, 2022