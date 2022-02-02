14-year-old girl identified as Mississauga shooting victim

A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was found shot in Mississauga on Tuesday, police say.
Peel Regional Police said officers were called to a residential building in the area of Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive, near Goreway Drive and Derry Road, around 9 p.m. to check on the wellbeing of a female.
Police said officers located the girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
She died at the scene.
Peel police’s homicide unit is now investigating.
“This is being investigated as a homicide, however, the exact circumstances surrounding this incident are still unclear,” police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
