Crime

14-year-old girl identified as Mississauga shooting victim

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 11:40 am
Police at the scene of the shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday. Global News

A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was found shot in Mississauga on Tuesday, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to a residential building in the area of Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive, near Goreway Drive and Derry Road, around 9 p.m. to check on the wellbeing of a female.

Police said officers located the girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died at the scene.

Peel police’s homicide unit is now investigating.

“This is being investigated as a homicide, however, the exact circumstances surrounding this incident are still unclear,” police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

