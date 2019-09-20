Vigil being held for teen killed in Mississauga apartment shooting that also left 5 injured

Family, friends and neighbours are coming together to remember 17-year-old Jonathan Davis after he was killed during a shooting at a Mississauga apartment complex.

The vigil is being held at the Malton Community Centre between 6 and 10 p.m. on Friday.

Davis was a Grade 12 student at Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School. Family friend Selma Alincy said he was a smart, devoted son and older brother to two sisters.

“This is still a shock. Jonathan was a quiet, respectable young man and never got into any trouble — very smart. He was in the honour roll for math … His life was innocently taken on Saturday,” she previously told Global News.

Davis was one of many neighbours outside of a Darcel Avenue apartment building at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday when Peel Regional Police alleged seven suspects wearing dark-coloured clothing mostly armed with semi-automatic handguns fired more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

“This was an ambush-type attack … The attackers had complete disregard for public safety within our community,” Chief Chris McCord told reporters on Sunday, adding several people were lined up to buy treats from an ice cream truck.

“Those parents and children fled in the hail of bullets as they were fired into the complex.”

Five people were taken to hospital with various injuries. Four of the injured victims are between 13 and 17 years old. A 50-year-old woman also sustained serious injuries. McCord said investigators believe those filming a music video were the targets of the shooting.

McCord said officers believe Davis was a bystander.

“Our investigation leads us to believe that the young man who died last night was actually an innocent victim caught up in this indiscriminate attack,” he said.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign was created to help cover Davis’s funeral arrangements. As of Friday evening, the campaign raised less than $25,000. Its original goal was $15,000.

The funeral for Davis is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 19.