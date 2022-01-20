Male dead after shooting in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a male has died following a shooting in the city’s East York neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Gamble Avenue, near Pape and Cosburn avenues at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on scene, police said. Investigators did not release his age.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said there are reports someone fled the area but it is not confirmed it the person is a suspect or someone in the area who ran away after hearing gunshots.

