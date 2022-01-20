Menu

Crime

Man and woman found dead inside vehicle in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 6:11 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a vehicle in Brampton.

Police were called to Red Castle Street and Kershaw Street, near Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road, at around 2:12 a.m. Thursday.

Both victims were found suffering from obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The two were both pronounced dead on scene.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths was not yet revealed, police said it is too early in the investigation.

