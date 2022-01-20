Man and woman found dead inside vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a vehicle in Brampton.
Police were called to Red Castle Street and Kershaw Street, near Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road, at around 2:12 a.m. Thursday.
Both victims were found suffering from obvious signs of trauma, police said.
The two were both pronounced dead on scene.
The circumstances surrounding their deaths was not yet revealed, police said it is too early in the investigation.
