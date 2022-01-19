Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 4:02 pm
A man was stabbed at a residence near Queen and Laurelcrest streets in Brampton, Ont. View image in full screen
A man was stabbed at a residence near Queen and Laurelcrest streets in Brampton, Ont. Marc Cormier / Global News

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said on Jan. 15, at around 1 p.m., the victim and suspect were in a common area of a residential building in the area of Laurelcrest Street and Queen Street East.

Police say the two did not know each other.

Read more: Stabbing in Brampton leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Officers allege the suspect stabbed the victim before leaving the building.

Peel paramedics told Global News that they treated a man in his 50s with stab wounds to the neck.

According to police, the victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“His condition has since stabilized and his injuries are now considered non-life-threatening,” the release reads.

Officers say the suspect was located at a nearby residence and was arrested.

Trending Stories

Police say 27-year-old Thain Bennett of Hamilton was charged with attempted murder, and had his statutory release revoked.

Officers say Bennett was held pending a bail hearing and appeared in court on Sunday.

— with a file from Global News’ Kabi Moulitharan

Click to play video: 'Kingston police investigate 1st homicide of 2022' Kingston police investigate 1st homicide of 2022
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagpeel police tagBrampton Stabbing tagattempted murder charge tagstabbing brampton tagstabbing brampton attempted murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers