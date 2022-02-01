Menu

Crime

1 person dead after shooting in Mississauga, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 9:57 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A female victim is dead after a shooting in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a shooting in the Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive area.

Read more: 1 person dead, another taken to hospital after shooting in Markham: police

Peel Paramedics told Global News the female victim was located without vital signs.

Police said she had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police said the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the victim’s age was not immediately known.

