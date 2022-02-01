1 person dead after shooting in Mississauga, police say

A female victim is dead after a shooting in Mississauga, police say.
In a tweet Tuesday evening, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a shooting in the Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive area.
Peel Paramedics told Global News the female victim was located without vital signs.
Police said she had suffered a gunshot wound.
Police said the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said the victim’s age was not immediately known.
