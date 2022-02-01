1 person dead after shooting in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A female victim is dead after a shooting in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a shooting in the Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive area.

Peel Paramedics told Global News the female victim was located without vital signs.

Police said she had suffered a gunshot wound.

UPDATE:

– Female victim has been pronounced dead at the scene

– U/K age at this time

– Further updates as we receive them — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 2, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the victim’s age was not immediately known.

3:02 Mississauga teen demonstrates incredible courage saving 3 children from burning home Mississauga teen demonstrates incredible courage saving 3 children from burning home – Jan 25, 2022