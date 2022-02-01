Extreme cold warnings in place for much of central, northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Extreme cold warnings were in place Tuesday afternoon for much of northern, central and eastern Alberta.

The warnings blanketed areas from Alberta’s northern border south through the Grande Prairie, Slave Lake and Westlock regions. The Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc and Red Deer regions were also under the warning, which stretched east to the Saskatchewan border.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Edmonton was not included in the extreme cold warning.

Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said the wind chill values aren’t expected to meet the threshold for an extreme cold warning in the city.

“But we’ll likely feel in the mid minus-30s within city limits,” Beyer added.

Wind chill values expected to dip into the -40's in much of northern and eastern Alberta overnight and Wed morning. Extreme cold warnings issued. #abroads pic.twitter.com/aWGXMguMdq — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyer) February 1, 2022

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite or hypothermia.

Wind chill values between -40 and -45 are expected in affected areas Tuesday night. While the wind chill is expected to “moderate” Wednesday for most regions, Environment Canada said parts of far northern Alberta will see the wind chill drop near -40 again Wednesday night.

“Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” read the warning.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

EXTREME COLD WARNINGS have expanded across northern #AB as well as along the eastern side of the province. The city of #Edmonton is not under the warning; areas just to the east are. Wind chills may reach between -40 and -45 tonight. #YEG #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/FDPxX6vWzm — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) February 1, 2022

Beyer said Wednesday morning is likely to be coldest conditions over the next week, as warm air returns.

