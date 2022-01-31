Blowing snow leads to near-zero visibility on some Edmonton-area highways

Send this page to someone via email

Snow and strong winds led to near-zero visibility on some Edmonton-area highways Monday morning.

A blowing snow advisory was in effect for Edmonton Monday, as well as many surrounding areas stretching from Spruce Grove and Stony Plain to the Saskatchewan border. Blowing snow advisories were also in place for areas north and south of Edmonton.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow, leading to poor visibility of 800 metres or less for at least three hours.

Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h were expected Monday morning. The weather conditions led to blowing and drifting snow, near-zero visibility and slippery road conditions.

South of Edmonton, drivers were advised against non-essential travel on the QEII Highway between Ponoka and Edmonton.

Drivers were also asked to delay non-essential travel in parts of northern and central Alberta due to blowing snow. RCMP said Highway 2 from Ponoka to St. Albert was experiencing icy, blizzard conditions.

“A number of collisions have been reported near Morinville, Redwater, Vegreville, Alta. and throughout this area as well in the east with whiteout conditions reported in and around Hanna,” RCMP said in a news release just after 9 a.m.

Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel said two to four centimetres of snow is expected in the Edmonton area Monday.

The wind is expected to die down Monday afternoon.

Snowfall warnings were also in place for areas northeast of Edmonton, in the Bonnyville, St. Paul and Cold Lake areas. Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast in those areas.

Temperatures are also going to dip this week, dropping to -16 C in Edmonton Monday. Tuesday’s high is forecast to reach -17 C in Edmonton, with highs of -15 C and -14 C expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Keep up to date on the road conditions by following 511 Alberta.

